BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On January 11, 2017, around 2 a.m., a 2005 Honda overturned south of eastbound Highway 119, east of Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol officers went to the scene to investigate the crash and discovered 27-year-old Taliee Sattouf about 75 feet east of the Honda with a severe head injury.

As they were investigating, they determined Sattouf was driving the Honda eastbound and for unknown reasons, allowed his car to veer right off the roadway, which caused it ot overturn. Sattouf was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Sattouf was airlifted to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield.

Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in this collision and his level of influence is still under investigation.