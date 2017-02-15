Man sustains major injuries after crashing off flooded Edison Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Saturday, February 11, 2017, around noon, the California Highway Patrol were called to a collision on Edison Highway at Fairfax Road.

It was discovered that an injury occurred as a result of the collision.

Officers determined from their investigation that 20-year-old Jesus Quiroz was driving a 1992 Nissan westbound on Edison Highway at a high speed. The westbound lanes of Edison Highway, east of the Fairfax Road intersection, were flooded due to recent rain.

As Quiroz approached the flooded roadway, he lost control of his Nissan and veered to the right on the north dirt shoulder of Edison Highway. He then collided into the bridge support columns of the Fairfax Road overcrossing.

The Nissan rested against a support column, causing minor damages to the columns and major damage to Quiroz, due to his not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to Kern Medical.

Kern County Roads were requested to install new flood signs for westbound traffic, as the old signs had been taken by unknown parties before the collision. Flood signs were still present for eastbound traffic.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash.