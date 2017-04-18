Man, two children reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man and his two sons who were last seen Monday morning.

According to BPD, Eleuterio Davila was last seen in a home on Balboa Drive just off Planz and South H Street at about 8:30 Monday morning.

Police say Davila left the home with his two sons, 8-year-old Edgar Hernandez and 10-year-old Edwin Hernandez.

Davila is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds.

His son, Edwin, is about 4-foot-5, 105 pounds. Edgar is 4-foot-5 about 115 pounds.