Man, two children reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man and his two sons who were last seen Monday morning.
According to BPD, Eleuterio Davila was last seen in a home on Balboa Drive just off Planz and South H Street at about 8:30 Monday morning.
Police say Davila left the home with his two sons, 8-year-old Edgar Hernandez and 10-year-old Edwin Hernandez.
Davila is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds.
His son, Edwin, is about 4-foot-5, 105 pounds. Edgar is 4-foot-5 about 115 pounds.
FRAZIER PARK -- The trial against a hotel chain, accused of neglect following a sexual assault, is set to begin today.
UPDATE (5:23 a.m.): The CHP says the victim in Monday night's deadly hit and run was 57 years old. His identity has not been released.
As the search for 60-year-old Larry Holguin continued Monday, officials with the Kern County Search and Rescue and Park Rangers suggest the…