Man used sword in torture of woman

A man is facing attempted murder and torture charges after allegedly attacking a woman with a sword back in June.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Franco Ochoa held a woman at a home in East Bakersfield on June 24. KCSO says Ochoa held the woman captive, assaulted her, and at one point used a sword to assault.

The woman was held captive for several days after Ochoa forcibly entered her home. Ochoa's wife, Amalia Lopez, was then ordered to assault the woman multiple times.

KCSO says Ochoa took the woman's clothes and paper, stacked them in her living room then lit them on fire, leaving the victim inside. The woman was able to escape through a window and get help.

Ochoa and Lopez were eventually found in Oxnard on Sunday.

Lopez is in the process of being transported to Kern County, while Ochoa is being held on open charges in Oxnard. He will be returned to Kern County once his case in Oxnard is closed.