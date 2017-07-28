Man who killed North Kern cellmate to serve 15 years to life in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A North Kern State Prison inmate who beat his cellmate to death in 2014 was sentenced on Thursday.

Rory Moser was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He will also serve another year for a prior prison term for domestic violence, the District Attorney said.

A jury convicted Moser, 37, of second degree murder for killing Donald Cook at North Kern State Prison in June 2014.

At the time of the murder, Moser was serving time for DUI and hit-and-run charges.

The DA said tomorrow would have been Cook's 67th birthday.