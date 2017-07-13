Man accused of leaving pipe bomb in back of pickup truck in Tehachapi arrested in Orange County

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - During the early morning hours of July 6, 2017, the Tehachapi Police Department was called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of N. Mill Street regarding the discovery of a possible explosive device. Officers arrived at the location and observed what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the bed of a pick-up truck parked in the parking lot. Officers learned the device had been found by a resident of the apartment complex.

Tehachapi Police and the Kern County Fire Department evacuated the area and requested a response from the Kern County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad. The bomb squad examined the device and believed it to be an active explosive device. Bomb Squad personnel rendered the device safe. Evidence discovered at the scene indicated person(s) had apparently attempted to detonate the device and were unsuccessful.

Officers from the Tehachapi Police Department immediately began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the placement of the explosive device. On July 11, officers obtained sufficient information to acquire a Probable Cause Arrest Warrant for Jeffrey Dean Enslow, 48, of Redding, California.

Officers learned that Enslow was currently located in the Fullerton area of Orange County and immediately requested the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. At approximately 2 P.M., deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Apprehension Team located and arrested Enslow without incident.

Early this morning, officers from the Tehachapi Police Department with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, served a search warrant at a residence in Fullerton where Enslow had been staying. Items recovered at the residence were consistent with items used to manufacture the device discovered on July 6 in Tehachapi. No additional explosive devices were found.

Information obtained during the investigation indicates Enslow was involved in the manufacturing and placement of the explosive device and he had intended to target specific individuals at the location.

Enslow was transported to Kern County Jail and booked for Attempted Murder, Stalking, Criminal Threats, Possession of a Device/Explosive and a number of other charges related to the placement/possession of the explosive device. He is currently being held without bail.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.