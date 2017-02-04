Marijuana fair happening in Bakersfield

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A marijuana fair is taking place at the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The event will have hemp and cannabis products, accessories and tools, grow and harvest equipment and more.
There will also be sessions on growing, medicinal benefits, legal Q&As and more.
The Super Bowl will also be shown on Sunday with prizes for every touchdown.
The fair is $15 per person and will be open Saturday from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets allow full weekend entry. You can purchase tickets here.
