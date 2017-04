BAKERSFIELD – The man accused of killing a 23-year-old Marine Veteran was sentenced in court today.

Alonso Corona shot and killed Victor Anaya in Southwest Bakersfield in August of 2015. He was arrested and faced several charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, and shooting at an occupied dwelling.

Today, Corona was sentenced to 82 years at the Wasco State Prison.

