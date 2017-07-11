Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue buys 20 acres in Tehachapi to create a dog rescue ranch

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue has purchased a 20-acre ranch in Tehachapi to for a dog rescue.

Zach Skow, the creator, made the announcement during a Facebook live Monday evening.

"We have closed escrow on a rescue ranch, a place for all the dogs and all the people to gather and train and rescue dogs and walk dogs," said Skow during the FB live.

Skow said the property isn't ready to accept dogs just yet because it needs to be fixed up.

He said the property used to be a chinchilla breeding facility.

Multiple times throughout the video he shared his excitement about finally having a location where rescued dogs can have a place to live.

"A place for all of us to congregate and call our own, a canine community center will be ours," he said.

Skow said the property is right next to the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi.

He did not give a estimated date on when the ranch will be up and running.