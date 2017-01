Marley's Mutts' 'Pawsitive Change' program will graduate another class of inmates and dogs today, Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

The program pairs incarcerated inmates and dogs from high-kill shelters to rehabilitate one another. The men learn skills that will be useful when they reintegrate into society, and the dogs become adoptable after the training.

Held at the California City Prison, 28 inmates and 10 dogs will graduate during today's ceremony.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -