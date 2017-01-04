Mass murderer Charles Manson hospitalized, being treated at Bakersfield hospital

6:36 AM, Jan 4, 2017
57 mins ago

Mass murderer Charles Manson hospitalized in Bakersfield.

KERO

The search for mass murderer Charles Manson continues Wednesday morning after he was hospitalized in Bakersfield. 

Reports indicate that Manson, who is serving time at Corcoran State Prison, was hospitalized for a gastrointestinal issue Tuesday. 

Officials confirmed with 23ABC that Manson is in Bakersfield. However, it's not known at which hospital he's being treated. 

