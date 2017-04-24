May Day Resistance Committee holding march, rally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The May Day Resistance Committee has organized a march and rally in downtown Bakersfield for May 1, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The peaceful march will begin at Mill Creek Park, proceed to the Liberty Bell, and return to the park for an all-day rally with food, speakers, music, and cultural activities.

The organization is advocating for health care for all, preserving free press, and preventing hate crimes among other social issues.