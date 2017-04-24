May Day Resistance Committee holding march, rally

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 53°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The May Day Resistance Committee has organized a march and rally in downtown Bakersfield for May 1, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The peaceful march will begin at Mill Creek Park, proceed to the Liberty Bell, and return to the park for an all-day rally with food, speakers, music, and cultural activities.
The organization is advocating for health care for all, preserving free press, and preventing hate crimes among other social issues.
WalletHub released a new report Monday in honor of Every Kid Healthy Week.
This week is National Infant Immunization Week.
Jada Montemarano with "At The Table" ventured to Mac and Cheese fest at the CSUB Amphitheater.