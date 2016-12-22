Mayor Harvey Hall to conduct his final ribbon cutting ceremony before leaving office

For years, Mayor Harvey Hall conducted the ribbon cuttings for the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association (DBA).

On Thursday, December 22 at 10 a.m., Mayor Hall will have his penultimate ribbon cutting with the DBA and B.E.S.T. Baize Electric and Solar Technologies at 4322 Wible Road. A holiday party will follow at 5 p.m.

His final ribbon cutting will be tomorrow, Friday, December 23, 2016 at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. The event will take place at 1000 South Owens Street at 3 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -