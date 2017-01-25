McFarland Middle School receives honor from state entities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - McFarland Middle School was named a 2017 “Schools to Watch – Taking Center Stage” model middle school.

The California League of School (CLS), State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the California Middle Grades Alliance made the announcement Monday.

Ten other middle schools in California were newly designated and 19 were re-designated based on performance.

The 30 schools that are part of the program excel at keeping students engaged and motivated during the student’s school career.