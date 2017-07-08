McFarland Police arrest man for assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment

MCFARLAND, Calif. - A McFarland man has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping among other charges.

McFarland Police said on Friday around 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 6th St. between West Kern Ave and California Avenue for a criminal threats call.

When officers arrived they determined the suspect Luis Monjaras, 27, got into an argument with a person inside the residence.

Police said during the argument Monjaras pulled out a firearm and fired one shot inside the residence. He then forced the victim into another room and held the firearm to the victim's head threatening to kill him, according to police. Monjaras then took off.

Police found evidence of a shooting when they arrived. The victim was not injured as a result of the shooting.

Three hours later, officers located the suspect on the corner of 6th St. and West Kern Ave near the scene of the original incident.

Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. During the contact, officers did not locate the firearm.

Early Saturday morning Officers determined the firearm was buried in an orchard just west of the city limits.

Officers responded to an orchard approximately one mile west of Garzoli Ave. and one-half mile south of West Perkins Avenue. Officers searched a particular area within the orchards. Officers removed about a foot of dirt and located several live rounds of ammunition, one magazine, and a firearm buried in the ground.

Police confirmed that was the weapon used in the earlier incident.

Officers arrested Monjaras and he was booked into the Kern County Central Recieving Facility for various gun charges, illegal discharging of a firearm with gross negligence, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment with violence and kidnapping.