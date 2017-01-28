McFarland Police Department retiring K-9 Ringo

5:49 PM, Jan 27, 2017
MCFARLAND, Calif. - Ringo the K-9 is retiring, the McFarland Police Department announced Friday.

Ringo is a rare all black German Shepherd and has been with the department for six years. He located narcotics and evidence, and assisted in the apprehension of suspects.

He was paired with his handler Officer Place who is now a sergeant with the department.

