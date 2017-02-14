Metal band Korn gives signed cymbal to woman hit by suspected drunk driver

9:57 PM, Feb 13, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local Grammy-winning metal band Korn sent a cymbal to 23-year-old Jourdan Bacot.

Bacot was seriously injured in December 2015 when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light on Calloway Drive near Riverlakes Church.

She was reportedly pulling into the church where she worked when the crash happened.

According to the Facebook page set up to support the family, Bacot remains in a coma.

