Methanol spill prompts evacuations at Crimson Renewable Energy south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A methanol spill has prompted the evacuations of Crimson Renewable Energy south of Bakersfield.
The spill was reported at about 2:20 p.m. Monday.
Officials said they evacuated the facility for a large leak.
Methanol is also known as wood alcohol and is used to produce chemicals such as acetic acid and formaldehyde. It's also used in fuel.
California Highway Patrol officials have shut down Millux Road between Interstate 5 and Hill Road.
