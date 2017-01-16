Milk buyers eligible for cash in $52 million class-action settlement

Mostly clear
HI: 46°
LO: 45°
LO: 44°
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
LONDON - DECEMBER 10: .(Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)
California residents are eligible for cash as part of a $52 million class-action settlement with major U.S. dairy producers.
Residents of 15 states who purchased milk or other milk products since 2003 are entitled to $5 to $20 depending on the number of claims filed.
The claim form can be found online. Claims must be filed by January 31, 2017.
California residents are eligible for cash as part of a $52 million class-action settlement with major U.S. dairy producers.
Officials received reports of a possible pipe bomb in East Bakersfield Monday afternoon.
Flu season is in full swing and local emergency rooms are feeling the impact.
A fire in Oildale damaged a mobile home and destroyed food meant to be distributed to the homeless.