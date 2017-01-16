Milk buyers eligible for cash in $52 million class-action settlement

Chloe Nordquist
3:52 PM, Jan 16, 2017

California residents are eligible for cash as part of a $52 million class-action settlement with major U.S. dairy producers.

Residents of 15 states who purchased milk or other milk products since 2003 are entitled to $5 to $20 depending on the number of claims filed.

The claim form can be found online. Claims must be filed by January 31, 2017.

