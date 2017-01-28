Mrs. California International pageant coming to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dozens of women from across California are coming to Downtown Bakersfield this weekend for a chance to be crowned Miss California International.

The pageant, which will be held at the Fox Theater on Saturday at 6 p.m., will feature a five minute interview in front of a panel of judges, as well as fitness wear and evening gown competitions.

Former Mrs. California International 2010 Ashley Pavletich, from Bakersfield, is the executive director and brought it back to Kern County.

Tickets for the pageant are still available online.