BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The body of a woman reported missing on January 7, 2017 was found on January 8, 2017, around 4:18 p.m.

81-year-old Vivian Robinson was last seen leaving work on January 5, 2017. On January 8, her body was found one mile west of her vehicle on Edison Road, just north of Mountain View Road. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

After a postmortem exam, the coroner determined the cause of her death is drowning and the manner is accident.