Mom wants suspect who hit, killed her daughter eight years ago found

DELANO, Calif. - It's been eight years since 33-year-old Brenda Wyatt was killed in Delano.

The coroner's report said that she was walking near Fremont Avenue, just north of Garces Highway. She was hit by Pedro Sanchez and transported to Delano Regional Medical Center where she died form her injuries.

Eight years later, Sanchez is still on the loose.

Her mother, Lori, wants closure and hopes that Sanchez can be found soon.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377.