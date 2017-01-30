More than 1,200 customers without power in SW Bakersfield

Jessica Harrington
10:22 AM, Jan 30, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More than 1,200 customers were without power in southwest Bakersfield this morning. 

According to the PG&E website the power went out just after 9:30a.m.

It was expected to be restored by 1:15 p.m. today, but as of 10:20 a.m. only 11 customers in Bakersfield are without power. 

It is unknown what caused the outage. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News