More than 300 people fed during The Mission's annual Good Friday lunch

Bakersfield -

The Mission celebrated the Easter Holiday Friday morning with a hot meal. More than 300 homeless people were fed this morning during The Mission's annual Good Friday meal.

“We plan to serve a delicious meal, and share the true meaning of Easter with our residents and homeless guests.” said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director of The Mission at Kern County.

Mission staff and volunteers say this event is about making our guests feel at home during this special holiday.

The Mission has been doing this event for the past five years.