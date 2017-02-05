More than 4,700 without power in Frazier Park area

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 4,700 customers are without power in south Kern County.
Many of the residents living in the Frazier Park and Pinon Pines area lost power around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
According to Southern California Edison's website officials are analyzing what caused the outage.
They hope to have most customers restored by 3:30 p.m.
