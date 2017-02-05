More than 4,700 without power in Frazier Park area

Jessica Harrington
12:42 PM, Feb 5, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 4,700 customers are without power in south Kern County. 

Many of the residents living in the Frazier Park and Pinon Pines area lost power around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

According to Southern California Edison's website officials are analyzing what caused the outage. 

They hope to have most customers restored by 3:30 p.m. 

