Mother and boyfriend charged in the death of nine-year-old Justin Paz

Zuriel Loving
9:18 AM, Dec 20, 2016
8:53 AM, Dec 21, 2016

Tony Santiago has been charged with two counts of willful cruelty of a child after backing out of driveway and hitting nine-year-old Justin Paz of May 2016.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tony Santiago has been charged in the death of 9-year-old Justin Paz.

Earlier this year in May, Santiago aggressively pulled out of the driveway of his girlfriend's house after a domestic dispute. He hit her nine-year-old son as well as a 12-year-old, who suffered minor injuries.

Paz was treated at Kern Medical after losing consciousness and having stopped breathing. Paramedics were able to revive him for a short time before he died from his injuries.

Santiago has been charged with two counts of willful cruelty to a child.

Paz's mother, Clara Rose Marshall, is also being charged in the death of her son. She has been charged with two counts of willful cruelty to a child.

