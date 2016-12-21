Mother and boyfriend charged in the death of nine-year-old Justin Paz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tony Santiago has been charged in the death of 9-year-old Justin Paz.

Earlier this year in May, Santiago aggressively pulled out of the driveway of his girlfriend's house after a domestic dispute. He hit her nine-year-old son as well as a 12-year-old, who suffered minor injuries.

Paz was treated at Kern Medical after losing consciousness and having stopped breathing. Paramedics were able to revive him for a short time before he died from his injuries.

Santiago has been charged with two counts of willful cruelty to a child.

Paz's mother, Clara Rose Marshall, is also being charged in the death of her son. She has been charged with two counts of willful cruelty to a child.