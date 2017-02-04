Mother, daughter create presidential keepsake, quilt

Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
Mother, daughter make presidential quilt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A one of a kind quilt created right here in Bakersfield.
A mother and daughter duo creating a unique keepsake showing generations to come our history.
The quilt, personifying the past, present and future of America's presidential history.
While the quilt is embroidered with all 44 presidents, they wanted to pay homage to former president Barack Obama.
The CSUB Gospel Fest featured choirs, dance groups, and soloists from the spiritual community. The event filled the Doré…
A house fire was reported near Beale Park in Central Bakersfield Friday night.
A one of a kind quilt created right here in Bakersfield.
The Stockdale Annex Mutual Water system released a boil water advisory Friday after a water pipeline broke at the Stockdale Country Club.