Mother, daughter create presidential keepsake, quilt

Alicia Pattillo
7:43 PM, Feb 3, 2017
Mother, daughter make presidential quilt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A one of a kind quilt created right here in Bakersfield.

A mother and daughter duo creating a unique keepsake showing generations to come our history.

The quilt, personifying the past, present and future of America's presidential history.

While the quilt is embroidered with all 44 presidents, they wanted to pay homage to former president Barack Obama.

 

