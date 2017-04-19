Mother says school never told her that her son was threatened, student brought pellet gun to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jasmine Betancourt's son is 10 years old and attends Sandrini Elementary School in southwest Bakersfield.

She said lately when she drops her son off at school, she worries about whether or not he's safe.

Betancourt said she's concerned after she wasn't told about multiple incidents involving her son.

"There was three different incidents and the school failed to report or notify me of any of the three incidents," said Betancourt.

She said it started with another student threatening to punch her son.

She said her went and told staff members and the student got in trouble. The next day, Betancourt said the student went back up to her son and a few other students and claimed he was going to shoot whoever told on him.

The following day, she said that student brought what administrators describe as a pellet air-soft gun to school.

The school never notified Betancourt or any other parents.

"My son could've been injured. I mean what if it wasn't a pellet gun and it was a real gun? I mean obviously he had other intentions by taking this weapon to school," said Betancourt.

23ABC reached out to Gerrie Kincaid, the assistant superintendent at the Panama Buena Vista School District to ask what happened. She wasn't available for an on-camera interview, but spoke with 23ABC over the phone

She said typically the school contacts a parent when there is an issue, but said this time the school failed to communicate with the parent.

Kincaid said Bakersfield Police were called after the pellet gun was found, but said officials didn't alert all parents about the incident because it involved very few student.

"When somebody takes a weapon to school, school needs to notify every single parent of any children that are attending that school," said Betancourt.

"I need to make sure that no other parent goes through what I'm going through right now," said Betancourt. "They need to do changes to make sure that every parent is informed with anything that is going on in this school. Especially if their children attend that school."

Kincaid said the student who brought the pellet gun had only been at the school for a short period of time and is no longer a student there.

Bakersfield Police confirmed that they responded to the school for the incident and confirmed there was no criminal offense and the pellet gun was not realistic.

If you have a child who attends the school and have questions about the incident school officials ask that you contact the district office at 831-8331.