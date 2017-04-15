Motorcycle Clubs set to give out Easter baskets in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coalition of Motorcycle Clubs will be delivering Easter Baskets to children in Oildale the day before Easter.

There will be more than 100 bikes including more than 10 clubs.

Riders will be handing out baskets at the Riverview Baptist Church located at 410 Beardsley Ave. at 2:00 p.m.

Kids 14 and under with a parent will get a free Easter Basket.

The ultimate goal is to not only give kids a Happy Easter, but to change the negative views of the Motorcycle Club community as a whole towards a more positive outlook.