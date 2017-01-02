Motorcycle operator in Fellows fatal accident identified

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The operator of a motorcycle that crashed into a gate in Fellows, California on Thursday has been identified as 48-year-old Jeffrey Scott Owen from Taft, California.
Owen’s motorcycle collided with a gate. He was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital where he later died.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. on December 29.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along Highway 166 south of Maricopa, CHP dispatchers reported Monday.
Two suspects were arrested in connection to recent burglaries in Rosamond.
This past weekend, several inches of snow fell in Kern County's mountain communities attracting visitors to see and play in the fresh powder.…
A 34-year-old man was arrested after inappropriately touching two juveniles at a Rosamond Rite Aid.