Motorcycle operator in Fellows fatal accident identified

11:48 AM, Jan 2, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The operator of a motorcycle that crashed into a gate in Fellows, California on Thursday has been identified as 48-year-old Jeffrey Scott Owen from Taft, California.

Owen’s motorcycle collided with a gate. He was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital where he later died.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on December 29.

