Motorcyclist injured in weekend crash near Kern River, officials believe speed was a factor

According to California Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Sidney Van Zandt has been identified as the motorcyclist injured on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

CHP says that Van Zandt was riding his Harley when he missed a turn on Round Mountain Road, just west of Brandy Lane.

Officials believe he was riding too fast and lost control.

There has been no update on his condition except for the fact that his injuries were considered "major".