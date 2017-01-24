Mountain View Middle School closed Tuesday due to flooding, other schools on delay

10:37 PM, Jan 23, 2017

Mountain View Middle School in Lamont will be closed Tuesday due to flooding, according to school officials.

Alicante Elementary School, Lamont Elementary School, and Myrtle Avenue Elementary School will be on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News