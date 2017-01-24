Mountain View Middle School closed Tuesday due to flooding, other schools on delay

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 40°
LO: 36°
HI: 57°
Mountain View Middle School in Lamont will be closed Tuesday due to flooding, according to school officials.
Alicante Elementary School, Lamont Elementary School, and Myrtle Avenue Elementary School will be on a 2-hour delay Tuesday.
Mountain View Middle School in Lamont will be closed Tuesday due to flooding, according to school officials.
Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued two emergency proclamations Monday in counties across California to secure funding to help communities…
A Washington D.C. cab driver went on and on about how John Elway was the best quarterback of all time over the weekend without…
Highway 58 between Towerline Road near Edison and Sand Canyon Road is closed due to snow and ice, according to CHP.