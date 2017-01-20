Movie on Dolores Huerta premieres at Sundance Film Festival

2:36 PM, Jan 20, 2017

Dolores, a film about Dolores Huerta, was released Friday at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The film features Huerta, her family, and other civil rights leaders. It tells the story of her fight for social justice from grass roots organizing to farm worker rights, to feminism and immigration.

The documentary showed to a sold out crowd at the Library Center Theater in Park City, Utah.

Local News