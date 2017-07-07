Multiple businesses evacuated off Highway 43, 7th Standard due to ammonia spill

Fair
HI: 107°
LO: 79°
Multiple businesses northwest of Bakersfield have been evacuated due to an ammonia spill.
The California Highway Patrol is conducting traffic control in the area of Highway 43 and 7th Standard Road due to an ammonia spill.
HazMat crews are on scene and all businesses in the area have been evacuated.
A fire burning north of Bakersfield off Highway 155 is now covering 300 acres.
Officials in Los Angeles County are urging the public to avoid water contact at Pyramid Lake due to a warning level for algae blooms.
The California Highway Patrol has shut down a portion of Highway 166 due to a wildfire burning in the region.