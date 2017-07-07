Multiple businesses evacuated off Highway 43, 7th Standard due to ammonia spill

1:07 PM, Jul 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Multiple businesses northwest of Bakersfield have been evacuated due to an ammonia spill.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting traffic control in the area of Highway 43 and 7th Standard Road due to an ammonia spill. 

HazMat crews are on scene and all businesses in the area have been evacuated. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News