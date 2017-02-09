Multiple car batteries stolen from Bakersfield College students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several thefts took place on Bakersfield College campus Wednesday.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30p.m., suspect(s) removed four car batteries from student vehicles in the southwest student parking lot. Another vehicle was burglarized with an attempt to steal the car battery.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone who witnessed something unusual during that time or has any information is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 661-395-4554.

The public safety department sent a warning to students.

Public Safety Officers are on duty 24/7 so students can call for escort services if they feel unsafe walking to their cars. The number is 661-395-4554. Suspicious activity can also be reported to this number.