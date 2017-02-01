BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Thick fog throughout the valley made for dangerous driving conditions for many drivers across Kern County.

Below is a list of updates from this morning, showing all the school closing because of the fog.

The California Highway Patrol also sending a message of precaution for drivers by turning on their low beams, driving below the speed limit, increasing distance between cars, and using the defroster.

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2017, 8:41 a.m.): Semitropic School District, Wasco Union High School District and Wasco Union Elementary School District will be CLOSED today due to fog.

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2017, 7:06 a.m.): Caliente Union School District stated that Piute Mountain School will be closed today due to flooding and debris. This is the seventh consecutive day the school has been closed due to inclement weather conditions.

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2017, 6:43 a.m.): The Maple School District is on a two-hour delay due to fog.

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2017, 6:25 a.m.): The Pond School District is on a two-hour delay due to fog.

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2017, 6:16 a.m.): Three-hour fog delay for the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District.

UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2017, 6:08 a.m.): Semitropic School District delayed for two hours due to fog.

Schools across Kern County will be on a two-hour school delay due to weather.

Wasco Union High School District and Wasco Union Elementary School District will both be on a two-hour delay due to fog.

Plus all special ed. classes in the Wasco area will also be on the same delay.