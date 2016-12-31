BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is responding to a multiple vehicle crash on southbound I-5.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. Initial reports are that nearly 30 vehicles were involved. Multiple injuries have been reported. Two people have been confirmed dead.

Southbound lanes of I-5 are shut down just north of the I-5/99 split.

It is suggested that drivers take an alternate route.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.