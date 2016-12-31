Nearly 30 vehicle crash on SB I-5 near 99/I-5 split, 2 confirmed dead, multiple injured

Jessica Harrington
9:12 AM, Dec 31, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is responding to a multiple vehicle crash on southbound I-5. 

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. Initial reports are that nearly 30 vehicles were involved. Multiple injuries have been reported. Two people have been confirmed dead. 

Southbound lanes of I-5 are shut down just north of the I-5/99 split. 

It is suggested that drivers take an alternate route. 

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. 

