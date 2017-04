BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

This week is National Infant Immunization Week.

The week promotes the benefits of immunizations and looks to improve the health of children two years and younger.

Since 1994, local and state health departments, national immunization partners, healthcare professionals, community leaders from across the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have worked together through NIIW to highlight the positive impact of vaccination on the lives of infants and children, and to call attention to immunization achievements.