NATIONAL: Man tries to rob two women at drive-up ATM

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA - Police are looking for a man who was seen sneaking up to and attempting to rob two women at a Virginia drive-up ATM.

One attempted robbery happened on Tuesday jut before 9 a.m. at a Wells Fargo.

According to Fairfax City Police, a woman was taking money from the ATM when a man got in the front passenger seat of her car and demanded the cash. That is when the victim told police she started yelling and punching the suspect.

He got out of the car without taking any money and took off.

Police describe the suspect as a thin white man in his 30s, about six feet tall, wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Officers are investigating the two incidents.