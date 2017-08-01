National Night Out events happening around Kern County

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 83°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - National Night Out events are happening all around Kern County.
Bakersfield Police Department will hold their National Night Out event at the Park at Riverwalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. free of charge.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office will be hold their event form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the sheriff's headquarters on 1350 Norris Rd.
If you're in Tehachapi and want to enjoy National Night Out, then you can head to the Phillip Marx Center Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Finally, McFarland will also host a National Night Out event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 401 West Kern Avenue.
These events are meant to connect law enforcement to the community and send a message that they are committed to fighting crime in all neighborhoods.
It's the buzz of the science community right now, the total solar eclipse passing over the contiguous United States coming up on August 21.…
In honor of back-to-school season , there will be FREE school supplies , activities, haircuts for kids, immunizations, health screenings,…
National Night Out events are happening all around Kern County.
Monday marked the first day of official practice for fall sports at the high school, and outside of learning plays and conditioning, teams…