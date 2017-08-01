National Night Out events happening around Kern County

6:30 AM, Aug 1, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - National Night Out events are happening all around Kern County.

Bakersfield Police Department will hold their National Night Out event at the Park at Riverwalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. free of charge. 

The Kern County Sheriff's Office will be hold their event form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the sheriff's headquarters on 1350 Norris Rd. 

If you're in Tehachapi and want to enjoy National Night Out, then you can head to the Phillip Marx Center Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Finally, McFarland will also host a National Night Out event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 401 West Kern Avenue. 

These events are meant to connect law enforcement to the community and send a message that they are committed to fighting crime in all neighborhoods. 

 

