BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC gave out books to every student at Frank West Elementary School in honor of #NationalReadingDay #Read23

Over the last few months we've been raising money at 23ABC and the Scripps Howard Foundation, a partner of our company, has matched our donation.

On Monday, January 23, we held a special assembly at the elementary school to celebrate the joy of reading, with a special surprise for the students!

A special guest arrived as students finished reading the book, Clifford's Birthday Party.

That guest was Clifford himself.