New California assault rifle laws go into effect in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws prevent it.

Starting the new year - no one will be able to legally buy or sell assault rifles in the state of California because of a bill signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown in July that sets new standards for guns in the state.

Brandon Armstrong, manager of second amendment sports in northwest Bakersfield says California law now defines an assault rifle as a semi-automatic rifle with certain features.

“California law says that you can’t have a detachable magazine, basically a pistol grip, collapsing of side-folding stock,” said Armstrong.

As a result, guns sales have spiked.

According to the California department of justice more than a quarter-million semi-auto assault rifles have been purchased since the law passed in July.

Over 100,000 more than the number of assault rifles purchased in all of 2015.

While you will be able to own an assault rifle purchased up until now, California law states that it will now have to be registered.