New Year's Eve events happening in Kern County

Still looking for plans this New Year's Eve? Don't worry, several events are taking place tonight in Kern County to ring in the new year.

NYE DANCE BENEFIT

The Contreras Foundation is hosting a New Year's dance benefit. The theme is Diamonds and Pearls -- A Tribute to Prince. The event is 21 and over and will feature a DJ and a 50/50 Raffle.

Where: The Bakersfield Elks Lodge - 1616 30th St

When: New York Steak Dinner: 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. / Dance: 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Cost: $45 Per Person

NYE MASQUERADE

The Padre Hotel is hosting a New Year's Eve Masquerade tonight to ring in the new year. There will be two dance floors Soul People at the Prairie Fire and DJ beats at Prospect. The ticket purchase includes a midnight buffet and champagne toast. The first 50 people to arrived will receive a complimentary masquerade mask. Where: The Padre Hotel 1702 18th St. When: 9:00 p.m. Cost: $20 pre-sale/$30 at the door.

NYE AT TEMBLOR

Temblor Brewing is hosting a New Year Celebration tonight as well. There will be a comedy show featuring comedian and actor Dustin Ybarra. He has been seen most recently in a reoccuring roll on "Gotham" and "The Player." He's also worked on other series such as "Californication," "The Goldbergs," "Battle Creek," "Stand-up Revolution," "Chelsea Lately," and "Live at Gotham." Food can be purchased until 7:45 p.m. Must be 18+

Where: Temblor Brewing Company 3200 Buck Owens Blvd

When: Doors open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $25 Pre-Sale/$35 At The Door

GEORGE LOPEZ & DL HUGHLEY NYE at RABOBANK THEATER

After selling out arenas around the world, global comedy super star, GEORGE LOPEZ returns to Bakersfield along with hilarious funny-man D.L. HUGHLEY for one unforgettable performance on New Year's Eve at Rabobank Theater.

Where: Rabobank Theater 1001 Truxtun Ave

When: 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Ticket prices listed at $59.50, $39.50 + tax