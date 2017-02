BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Madison Street, between East Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane, is scheduled to be closed Sunday, February 5, 2017, for construction work.

The closure is expected to be in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Detour signs will direct motorists to Cottonwood Road for access across the freeway via Brundage Lane and East Belle Terrace. Please stay alert and watch for construction crews who are working in this area.