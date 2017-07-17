Nighttime lane closures planned on SR-58, 99

Bakersfield -

Installation of overhead signs and electrical work for the Beltway Operational Improvements Project will require intermittent nighttime lane closures this week on State Route 58, between State Route 99 and Cottonwood Road, and on State Route 99, between Ming Avenue and Wilson Road.

While this work is underway, motorists should anticipate potential closures of the two outside lanes between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. This work is anticipated to begin tonight, July 17 and continue each night through Thursday, July 20.

Sound wall and concrete barrier construction also continues along State Route 58, requiring intermittent nighttime closures of freeway lanes and ramps. These intermittent closures may be in place Sunday through Thursday nights between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. until the work is completed.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause the traveling public. For additional information on the Beltway Operational Improvements Project, please visit www.BakersfieldFreeways.us.