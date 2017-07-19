Nine Inch Nails playing at Rabobank Arena tonight

Nine Inch Nails will be at Rabobank Arena tonight for their first concert in three years.

Tickets are sold out. Kern County Animal Services said will be auctioning off a pair of tickets at 5:30. Proceeds will go towards the shelter located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and the band Tobacco will be opening for Nine Inch Nails.