Nine Inch Nails playing Rabobank on July 19

For the first time in three years Nine Inch Nails will be hitting the stage and they'll be doing it in Bakersfield.

Rabobank Arena announced the band will be playing an exclusive engagement on July 19. 

Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon. 

Tickets are $35, but there is a two ticket limit. 

The band Tobacco will be opening for Nine Inch Nails. 

