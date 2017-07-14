Nine Inch Nails playing Rabobank on July 19

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 77°
Nine Inch Nails will play Rabobank Arena on July 19. Tickets go on sale Saturday.
For the first time in three years Nine Inch Nails will be hitting the stage and they'll be doing it in Bakersfield.
Rabobank Arena announced the band will be playing an exclusive engagement on July 19.
Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon.
Tickets are $35, but there is a two ticket limit.
The band Tobacco will be opening for Nine Inch Nails.
Members of the community in Lake Isabella are pushing to meet their fundraising goal to build a skate park for kids in the area.
For the first time in three years Nine Inch Nails will be hitting the stage and they'll be doing it in Bakersfield.
On July 13, around 10:00 p.m., The Taft Police Department conducted a routine probation search of an apartment in the 300 block of Warren…