North High students, teacher recognized before Kenya trip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two North High School students and a teacher were recognized by state and federal officials last week as part of a group selected to deliver solar technology to Kenyan communities.

Students Isaiah Lucero and Evelyn Ramirez and teacher Juan Gomez are participating in PG&E’s Solar Suitcase program, a 12-day trip led by WE Charity.

They will fly to Kenya February 7.

The students, from San Jose, Bakersfield, and Sacramento, and teachers will share sustainable energy education and deliver the suitcases to support small business development.