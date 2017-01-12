North of the River Recreation and Park District to break ground on new administrative complex

North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) announced construction will begin on the new administrative complex at RiverLakes Ranch Community Center, 3825 Riverlakes Drive.

The approximately 10,000 square foot expansion is Phase II of the RiverLakes Ranch Community Park project and will house the district's administration, finance department, print shop and marketing offices once complete.

The relocation of the administrative offices to the more centrally located RiverLakes Ranch location will allow NOR to more effectively serve the community within its ever increasing boundaries. Klassen Corporation is the design build contractor for this project, with construction beginning in mid-January 2017.

A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off the project on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at

the RiverLakes Ranch Community Center.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -