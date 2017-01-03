NWS: 2016 was Bakersfield's second warmest year on record

2:25 PM, Jan 3, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 2016 was Bakersfield’s second warmest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The city’s three warmest years have all occurred in the past three years.

